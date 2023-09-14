Wolverhampton man charged with father-in-law's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of his father-in-law.
Thomas Connors, 62, died after being hit by a car on Compton Road in Wolverhampton on 11 September, police said.
The accused, William Connors, 27, from the city, appeared before magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday.
He has been remanded into custody to next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 18 September.
Thomas Connors' family said in a tribute issued by police: "He was a lovely man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
"He has been torn away from us far too soon and we have been left devastated."
The West Midlands force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
