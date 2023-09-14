Two new tram stops set to open in Wolverhampton city centre
Two new tram stops are set to open in Wolverhampton city centre.
The stops at Pipers Row and the railway station follow a £50m project to extend the West Midlands Metro.
The extensions will be open to passengers from Sunday, with trams running in and out of the city every seven to eight minutes.
Services are expected to return to the current St Georges terminus this autumn after improvement works take place over the coming weeks.
"It has been a complex construction process, working in a busy city centre, and we know it has been a frustrating time for local people and businesses," said Laura Shoaf, chief executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).
She added: "The good news is that we are not stopping in Wolverhampton. Work on further extensions into Sandwell and Dudley and the Eastside of Birmingham city centre are well under way - investment in a convenient, comfortable, and sustainable tram network that will benefit the region for years to come."
