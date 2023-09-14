Guinness World Record holder's 24 fitness titles
A young, aspiring fitness coach has made it into this year's edition of Guinness World Records, holding 24 fitness-related titles.
The achievements of Tom Enoch, who has Down's syndrome, include a record for the most push-up burpees in one minute.
The 18-year-old, from Leamington Spa, also completed a record-breaking 25 squats in 30 seconds to feature.
Mr Enoch's achievements are listed under the publication's impairment classifications.
During lockdown, he set up an online fitness class called TomFit, which he continues to teach several times a week. He is soon to qualify as a fitness coach.
More than 30,000 people applied to feature in the Guinness World Records' latest edition.
Also featured from the West Midlands is Simeon Graham, a skilled juggler from Birmingham.
The 15-year-old achieved three records for the most catches completed in one minute, using five, six and seven objects.
He has been juggling since he was seven, learning the craft by watching YouTube videos.
The teenager, who was once offered a job at the circus when he was 11 years old, trained for his records by juggling under a low ceiling to help him limit the amount of time objects stayed airborne.
He said he would love to teach the next generation to "be better jugglers than myself one day".
Further afield, other record-holders in this year's edition include the oldest competitive ninja athlete and a woman from the USA who owns the largest collection of Care Bears memorabilia, with more than 1,234 items.
