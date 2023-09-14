Driver cleared over Wolverhampton crash that killed brothers
- Published
A driver accused of taking part in an "impromptu" race which killed two young brothers has been cleared of causing their deaths.
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and 10-year-old Sanjay died in March 2019 when their mother's BMW was hit in Wolverhampton.
Bentley driver Hamza Shahid, 36, denied racing an Audi that crashed into them.
The Audi's driver Mohammed Sullaiman Khan admitted causing death by dangerous driving last year.
The 27-year-old, from Edgbaston, Birmingham, also pleaded guilty at the earlier Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Shahid, of Newbridge Road in Small Heath, Birmingham, sobbed when the jury verdict was read out at the same court on Thursday.
He had been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, of which he was also cleared.
The boys died at the scene and their mother Arathi Nahar suffered serious back injuries.
The family were returning home, having just been to a chip shop to get a meal, when the crash happened on Birmingham New Road near traffic lights at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue, Det Con Karl Davies, from West Midlands Police, said.
He added "the Audi car hit the vehicle at grossly excessive speed... some of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle".
Khan fled the scene of the crash and later falsely claimed his Audi A3 had been stolen by a burglar.
Jurors convicted one of his brothers, 34-year-old Mohammed Asim Khan, of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice relating to the fake burglary.
Another brother, lawyer Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, was found not guilty of the same charge as was a fifth man, 32-year-old Rashane Henry.
