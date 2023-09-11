American bully XL dogs: Girl hurt in attack backs calls for breed to be banned
An 11-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog in Birmingham has backed calls for American bully XL dogs to be banned.
Ana Paun said she was "terrified" and "screaming for help" as the dog grabbed her in Bordesley Green on Saturday.
Two men who intervened were also treated in hospital after being bitten by the bully XL crossed with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Ana's mum said she thanked God her daughter was alive.
The prime minister's spokesman said the attack was shocking and the government was taking it extremely seriously.
Ana spent Saturday night in hospital but was released on Sunday evening.
She was visiting the shops with her 18-year-old sister when she saw the dog.
"The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run," she said, adding she had started to feel "really panicked".
"The dog grabbed my hand and started moving me about," she said.
