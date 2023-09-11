Probe as violence breaks out at Crooked House site
A woman was hit by a car and two people assaulted when disorder broke out at the site of the demolished Crooked House, police said.
Officers were called after a man and woman got into a car after being assaulted and hit a pedestrian as they tried to leave on Saturday night at about 20:30 BST.
The woman who was hit by the car was not seriously hurt.
The man and woman then drove away but contacted police about what happened.
The site has been a centre for several protests and gatherings since the legendary sloping pub was destroyed in an arson attack and demolished without full permission.
Campaigners devastated at its demise named the site Camp Wonky but tensions boiled over at the weekend, witnesses said.
Paul Turner, the administrator of a Facebook group set up when the pub was sold to new owners, claimed the issues on the night were around "alcohol-fuelled behaviour".
Those running the group, which has about 29,000 members, had previously urged people not to spend time at the Crooked House site, he added in a statement.
A number of people were camping at the site and Mr Turner said a barbecue was held on Saturday but the Facebook group's administrators and moderators did not attend.
"We, the admin and moderators of this site, are dismayed and angry that these events occurred," he said in the statement.
The woman who was in the car was taken to hospital but was later discharged.
Anyone with information over what happened at the Himley Road site on Saturday has been urged to contact police.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the Crooked House.
The pub, known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area, was bought from Marston's by ATE Farms Limited in July.
South Staffordshire Council has said matters have been referred to its legal team with the view of taking enforcement action.
