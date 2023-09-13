Worries over Perry Park amid council 'bankruptcy'
There are fears over the future of park services due a council's financial woes.
Much of Perry Park, in Perry Barr, was used as a main location for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games in 2022 and closed off to the public.
But Birmingham City Council, which is responsible for the space, has essentially gone bankrupt.
The park is still closed off and residents have been without their space for two summers.
James Hinton, from the Friends of Perry Park, said they want the park restored as it is important to the community.
In July, the city council put out a plea for public feedback to shape the £21.4m plans for the areas future, as part of its Perry Barr 2040 Masterplan for both the park and Alexander Stadium, the main location for events during the Games.
But more than 5,000 people signed a petition and said the plans, which included cycling trails, a play area and a volleyball court, were too focused on sport rather than community use.
After the city council filed a section 114 order over its financial situation, those who use the park said they were worried about its future.
Mr Hinton asked what might happen further down the line as the council worked to balance its books amid a £706m equal pay bill, which has contributed to its financial woes.
"The council will need to reach a settlement for this equal pay and they will need to figure out how they are going to repay that off over x number of years," he said.
"But what that is going to mean is other services being slashed to the bone if they are not already, and parks are very vulnerable in that sort of situation."
Liberal Democrat Councillor Jon Hunt, the ward member for the area, added: "The instructions are that quite a lot could cease to happen but what that is going to mean in practice I think is taking a while to work through.
"And I am sure that everybody is hoping that what they are doing isn't going to stop."
The authority said areas of the park were reopened as soon as it was possible to do so.
"We fully understand the desire for the park to be reinstated and appreciate the patience that has been shown in recent months," it said.
"We are determined to work with those who have an interest in the park to shape plans for a significantly enhanced site for everyone to enjoy."
