Wednesbury nightclub loses license after attempted murder probe
- Published
A nightclub has been closed after its license was revoked following an attempted murder probe.
MJ's Bar on Bridge Street, in Wednesbury, has been ordered to shut, after a man was seriously injured in an attack at the venue on 13 August.
West Midlands Police had urged the council to review the club's license, citing "significant concerns" about the continued operation of the premises.
The decision to close the bar was made by Sandwell Council.
The club had its licence suspended on 16 August.
The club's license was revoked "on the grounds that the Prevention of Crime and Disorder Licensing Objective was being undermined," a council spokesperson said.
The bar has a right to appeal against the closure and the suspension remains in place pending any appeal.
Supt Jayne Robson said the club had "intended to continue trade the following day despite a serious incident occurring".
In a report filed to the council she added: "At 04:07 BST, on 13 August, a male was dropped off at Walsall Manor Hospital with serious injuries."
But she claimed the venue had not contacted police or the ambulance service when the attack happened.
Detectives who had reviewed the club's CCTV footage said it had shown "offenders in attendance inside the venue".
Officers were yet to make any arrests and the force said inquiries were ongoing.
