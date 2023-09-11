Mother of girl hurt in dog attack thankful her daughter is alive
- Published
The mother of an 11-year-old girl, attacked by a dog in Birmingham on Saturday, said she had been released from hospital.
The girl and two men who intervened were treated after being bitten during the attack in Bordesley Green.
"I'm thanking to god she is alive and [you] just keep going," the mum said adding her daughter was feeling fine.
The Home Secretary has said she is seeking "urgent advice" on banning "lethal" American bully XL dogs.
The girl was visiting shops with her sister when the dog attacked, the mum said.
She had spent night in hospital and returned home on Sunday evening, she explained.
"Everything is okay, she added, [you] just keep going and look after my daughter."
On Sunday, West Midlands Police said the child was bitten as she ran past the animal while it was being walked by its owner.
Two men intervened but were also bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms.
They were taken to hospital to be treated for their wounds.
The force said the girl sustained similar injuries
The dog's owner has been spoken to by the police while the dog was taken to a vet.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk