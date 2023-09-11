Men on e-scooters in Quinton drive-by shooting
Three men in balaclavas on e-scooters shot at a moving car in a drive-by shooting, it is understood.
Police said it was believed shots were fired at a white saloon. But nobody was injured on Quinton Road West, Quinton, at about 17:45 BST on Sunday.
Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston Preet Kaur Gill stated it happened "just round the corner from the old police station".
Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said it must be reopened.
Ms Gill said: "My constituents in Quinton will be very worried after last night's incident.
"Everyone has a right to feel safe and secure in their homes and communities."
