Two men and girl, 11, injured in Birmingham dog attack
- Published
Three people including an 11-year-old girl have been hurt in a dog attack in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the child was bitten as she ran past the animal while it was being walked by its owner in Bordesley Green on Saturday.
Two men intervened but were also bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms.
They were taken to hospital to be treated for their wounds.
The force said the girl sustained similar injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
It added that following the attack, the dog was taken to a local vet to be checked over before being transported to secure kennels while investigations continued.
The owner of the dog has been spoken to by officers.
