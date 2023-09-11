West Bromwich colour run supports football club charity

Albion Foundation Colour Run
The run launched with an explosion of colour as Holi powder was thrown skywards
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

On one of the hottest days of the year, 200 people ran, jogged and walked around a Black Country park to raise funds for a sporting charity - and got covered in paint in the process.

The Blind Dave Heeley Colour Run was organised by The Albion Foundation, the charity arm of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

The event is named after the foundation's ambassador who has raised more than £3m for the charity with various challenges, including walking along Hadrian's Wall last week.

Heading for home, but still no escape at one of the six colour stations around Sandwell Valley Country Park
Sandwell Valley Country Park covers 660 acres. It's a mile from West Bromwich town centre and is home to a Victorian farm
Each participant received a paint pack, t-shirt and medal on completion of the run
'Blind Dave' was joined at the event by wife Deb and daughters Danni and Georgie-Lee

"The Albion Foundation is extremely grateful to have Blind Dave Heeley as our ambassador," said Jonathan Ward, from the foundation.

"So to be able to put on our annual Blind Dave Colour Run is just a small token of thanks for the amazing fundraising Dave continually does for The Albion Foundation.

"To be able to welcome over 200 people to Sandwell Valley for this event is everything The Albion Foundation stands for, and what we are trying to achieve in the local community."

The Albion Foundation
The original date for the colour run was in July, but had to be cancelled because of a severe weather alert
Albion Foundation staff were dotted around the course to throw paint at the runners - and themselves
For some families, the run became a gentle countryside stroll through Sandwell Valley Country Park
Within five minutes of starting the run, some people were already doused in paint

"The Albion Foundation is all about kids and primarily disability," said 'Blind Dave'.

"They support kids with blind football, power chairs, disability sports across the board, they help under-privileged kids.

"These kids need support and inspiration and I love to support and create awareness."

Albion Foundation director Rob Lake took part in the run, and didn't escape the paint throwers
The course snaked around Sandwell Valley Country Park with the heat meaning many entrants decided to walk

The Albion Foundation has announced plans for a charity football match when West Brom will host Wolves in the Black Country Derby: Legends Edition at The Hawthorns on 8 September 2024.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.