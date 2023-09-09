Pedestrian dies in Birmingham hit-and-run
- Published
A man was killed when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.
It happened near the junction of Newton Road and Hailwood Drive in the Great Barr area of Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.
He died at the scene shortly after he was struck, at about 21:00 BST on Friday, the force added.
A car believed to have been involved has been recovered, with the force appealing for the driver to come forward.
Sgt Julie Lyman said: "We're carrying out urgent inquiries to find the driver, but I would encourage that person to get in touch.
"If you were in the area and have any dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us, or any other information, please contact us," she added.
The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk