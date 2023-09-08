Murder arrest after man found dead in Sutton Coldfield flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a flat in the West Midlands.
Craig Moult, 45, was discovered at an address in Boldmere Close in Sutton Coldfield at about 18:20 BST on 3 September.
Police said following investigations they were now treating it as murder, but have yet to reveal the cause of death.
A 44-year-old man has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
Paying tribute, Mr Moult's family said he was a "big personality" who was "loved" by all of his family and friends.
In a statement released by West Midlands Police, Mr Moult's family described him as a son, father and brother who would be "dearly missed by everyone".
"It's tragic that his life ended, we will always remember and love the cheeky chap he was," they added.
The force has asked anyone with further information to get in contact.
