'New York trip' by leader of 'bankrupt' Birmingham sparks backlash
The leader of "bankrupt" Birmingham City Council has been criticised for being abroad during the city's crisis.
The authority announced on Tuesday morning it had filed a section 114 notice, meaning that new spending on all but essential services must cease.
A crisis management expert said such conditions required John Cotton to be "front and centre" in Birmingham and not on a reported holiday overseas.
Mr Cotton has been contacted for comment.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, Mr Cotton's daughter said the council leader was in New York to celebrate his birthday, a trip that had been arranged two years ago.
On Tuesday, Mr Cotton confirmed to the BBC he was not in the city due to a "longstanding family commitment" but did not share details, adding that he was working "round the clock" on the situation.
"I can assure everybody that this is my absolute top priority and this is what I will continue to focus on together with my deputy leader and my cabinet," he said at the time.
It is so far unclear when Mr Cotton departed and when during that timeline he learned of the Section 114 notice. It is also unclear when he plans to return.
The issuing of a section 114 notice means the authority has announced it is effectively bankrupt and can no longer balance its books.
Jonathan Hemus, from Insignia Crisis Management, told BBC Radio WM: "I know it was the guy's 50 birthday and I know that is important but when you are in the middle of a crisis and actually know when a crisis is going to break, the leader needs to be front and centre, leading from the front."
He said "visible leadership [was] critical in any crisis", adding "now is the time for him and others to step forward, show courage, demonstrate the values they believe in and do everything they can to make the situation better".
