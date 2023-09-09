In pictures: Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park marks 150th birthday
Celebrations have been taking place at one of the West Midlands' most popular green spaces to mark its 150th birthday.
In September 1873, Cannon Hill Park opened its gates for the first time, with about 15,000 people visiting on opening day.
The park was donated to the citizens of Birmingham by Miss Louisa Ryland, wanting it to be a source of healthy recreation.
It was designed by John Gibson, who also created some of Battersea Park in London.
A free family event was held at the site earlier.
