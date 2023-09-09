In pictures: Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park marks 150th birthday

Cannon Hill ParkBirmingham Museums Trust
Edwardian visitors to the park are depicted on a 1908 postcard
By Vanessa Pearce
BBC News, West Midlands

Celebrations have been taking place at one of the West Midlands' most popular green spaces to mark its 150th birthday.

In September 1873, Cannon Hill Park opened its gates for the first time, with about 15,000 people visiting on opening day.

The park was donated to the citizens of Birmingham by Miss Louisa Ryland, wanting it to be a source of healthy recreation.

It was designed by John Gibson, who also created some of Battersea Park in London.

A free family event was held at the site earlier.

Birmingham Museums Trust
Views of the park from 1913
Getty Images
The park's paddling pool was packed with toddlers in 1955
Getty Images
The park has played host to many concerts including this 2012 Olympic Torch Relay celebration
Getty Images
The New People Concert was held at the park in 1969
Getty Images
In April 2000, thousands marched to Cannon Hill Park to protest against BMW's sale of Rover which employed thousands in the area
Getty Images
In March 2004 at the park, Prince Harry delivered a speech to dedicate a memorial paying tribute to the victims of two terrorist attacks in Tunisia
Getty Images
Skaters take to a frozen lake in January 1963

All images are subject to copyright.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics