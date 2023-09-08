Birmingham Christmas market still on despite woes
- Published
Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market is safe from the city's financial crisis and will go ahead this year, organisers have said.
Operator Kurt Stroscher said the market paid for all costs itself and it would be back as normal in November.
He described news the council was effectively bankrupt as "terrible".
"My heart belongs in Birmingham and I have celebrated Christmas with the people of Birmingham for so many years now," he said.
"I am very sad that this has happened. But the market will take place this year because we pay the costs ourselves.
"It is always a pleasure to share our Christmas with the city," added Mr Stroscher.
The market, which fills New Street and Victoria Square every year, will be held from 2 November until Christmas Eve.
A five-year deal for it to continue, running to 2027, has been signed and Mr Stroscher, Frankfurt's director of tourism, said this would remain in place.
The market is a lucrative tourist attraction with an economic value of £350m.
It has more than 100 stalls and supports over 7,000 jobs, the council said earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government would "do what is right" for Birmingham's residents after the council issued a section 114 notice signalling acute financial distress.
All but essential spending has been stopped by the authority as it struggles with a bill of up to £760m to settle equal pay claims.
No official request has been made to the Treasury for help, Mr Hunt said.
It is not yet clear where the axe will fall on services but those it must provide by law, such as bin collections, social care and protecting the vulnerable, will continue.
A former adviser to Birmingham City Council told the BBC earlier this week the hosting of the Commonwealth Games was a mistake given its legacy of financial problems.
Max Caller said last summer's event had been a "challenge too far" for a council beset with difficulties.
Birmingham City Council has been approached for comment.
