HS2 bridge in Balsall Common approved
- Published
Plans to build a HS2 bridge in rural Solihull have been approved.
The 425m (1394ft) viaduct will transport high-speed trains over floodplain land in Balsall Common.
The application was postponed in July after Solihull council told HS2 that it had not consulted residents properly.
It was approved on Wednesday however some councillors remained unconvinced about the project, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Meriden Conservative MP Saqib Bhatti said: "HS2 continues to fail to understand they have a responsibility to take the community with them, which this revised design, in my opinion, does not achieve."
"The design of this viaduct needs to better reflect the unique characteristics of Balsall Common and Berkswell," he added.
Meriden ward councillor Andrew Burrow withdrew his initial objection to the plan.
In August, HS2 agreed to incorporate local views of the bridge into the project.
HS2 manager Alan Payne said the plans would enhance the local history and provide new green areas for people and wildlife.
"We've engaged with the community and local councillors over the last couple of years to incorporate their feedback as much as possible," he said.
"We're very pleased to receive planning approval from Solihull Council for the design of the Balsall Common Viaduct," he added.