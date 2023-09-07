Performers 'devastated' by Solihull theatre RAAC closure
Performers from a musical theatre company said they were "absolutely devastated" after their stage production was cancelled due to crumbling concrete fears.
The Core Theatre in Solihull closed after it was found to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Solihull Council said Tuesday's closure was a "precautionary measure" while the venue awaited safety inspections.
But Coleshill On Stage said players were "gutted".
They had been rehearsing for five months when the news broke, they said.
The company, founded in 1909, had been set to present the opening night of Little Shop of Horrors on Thursday evening.
Director, Joyce Eyre, said the majority of props and sets used in the production were "imprisoned" in the theatre's scenery lift.
"We can't even get to them to return them to the suppliers, and of course this is a cost to everybody," she explained.
"We're just absolutely devastated."
Cast member and company secretary, Tom Wilson, said money generated from ticket sales was used to fund future productions.
"As it stands we try and do two productions a year," he said.
"Obviously all tickets have been refunded or are in the process of being refunded, so when it comes to our next production, we don't have those reserves to fall back on."
An online fundraising page has been set up to help the company stage its next production, Sleeping Beauty.
"If we can't recoup the costs then in theory, we don't have the money to put on the next production," Mr Wilson said.
