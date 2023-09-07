Third arrest in Crooked House fire investigation
A third man has been arrested after a fire at the Crooked House pub, which was demolished 48 hours after the blaze causing widespread outrage.
The 51-year-old, of Buckingham, was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson at the building known as Britain's wonkiest pub.
The building in Himley, Staffordshire, was set alight on 5 August, leaving it gutted.
Two men, 66 and 33, were previously arrested on suspicion of arson.
Staffordshire Police said the latest arrest had been made after officers had trawled through CCTV footage and spoken to people who had come forward with information.
The 51-year-old has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.
Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal for any information that may help the continuing investigation.
The 18th Century pub, near Dudley, was known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area and was one of the best known landmarks in the Black Country before its destruction.
It was sold by Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July.
Campaigners have called for the inn to be rebuilt and South Staffordshire Council is conducting its own investigation into the demolition.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, before the arrest, local MP Marco Longhi said the building's demise had "struck a chord of sadness and anger" with people in the area and even across the world.
He called for a debate to investigate what MPs could do to better protect heritage pubs.
