Boy arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences

Police jacketGetty Images
The pre-planned operation was carried out as part of an investigation by West Midlands counter-terrorism police

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and distributing extreme material.

The 17-year-old was detained at an address in Birmingham on Thursday.

He was arrested under Section 1 and Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and taken to a police station.

Following the planned operation - part of an investigation by local counter-terrorism officers - West Midlands Police was searching a property, the force said.

