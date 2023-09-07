'UK's largest' EV-charging hub opens at NEC
- Published
An electric vehicle charging site that can cater for 180 cars simultaneously opens on Thursday.
The hub at the NEC, said to be the largest of its type in the UK, has been funded by private investment.
Partners say it includes more than 30 DC charging points that can fully charge a car in under 30 minutes, alongside 150 AC charging stations.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "The ground-breaking site will be a major transport hub for the future."
He said the site on the outskirts of Birmingham was well-located at the heart of the UK motorway network, including the M42, M46 and A45 and the new HS2 interchange railway station.
The project has been developed by a three-way collaboration between the NEC, EV Network and bp pulse, the latter of which is operator.
Planning permission for the project was granted in May 2022.
