Urgent talks at 'bankrupt' Birmingham City Council
Urgent talks were taking place at Birmingham City Council as the government, union chiefs and residents demanded to know the fallout of it declaring itself effectively bankrupt.
The authority is to stop all but essential spending amid an outstanding £760m bill to settle equal pay claims.
The government said it had "expressed serious concern" about the authority's leadership.
Council leader John Cotton has insisted vital services would be protected.
The largest local authority in Europe has a budget gap of £87m this year and revealed in June it could spend up to £100m to fix a botched IT system.
As news of the desperate situation unfolded on Tuesday, taxpayers demanded to know where the axe on services would fall with fears over road maintenance, libraries and cultural projects.
Many are also questioning the viability of the annual German Christmas Market and other large-scale events, with the council's funding of the 2026 European Athletics Championships at the city's Alexander Stadium also unclear.
Mr Cotton, who is not in the city due to "longstanding family commitments", told the BBC "tough decisions" would need to be made.
Statutory services such as social care, waste collections and protecting the vulnerable would continue, he added.
The government revealed on Tuesday evening it had been "engaging regularly" with the Labour-run council in recent months "over the pressures it faces, including around its equal pay liability, and have expressed serious concern over its governance arrangements".
"We have requested written assurances from the leader of the council that any decision regarding the council's issues over equal pay represents the best value for taxpayers' money," a spokesperson for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.
More than 10,000 council employees were asked last month if they want to leave as the authority began a voluntary severance scheme to help tackle the equal pay claim, which is rising by between £5m to £14m a month.
Unite, which represents hundreds of workers at the council, said it was seeking urgent meetings with leaders to try to avoid workers "paying the price for the council's or central government's incompetence and financial mismanagement."
The announcement that the council is effectively bankrupt, was "a direct consequence of its chronic financial mismanagement", the union added.
GMB, the biggest union among council staff, said the announcement was a "humiliating admission of failure" on the part of the council's leadership.
The council has declared a Section 114 notice which means a local authority has judged itself to be in financial distress and can no longer balance its budget.
Mr Cotton and deputy leader Sharon Thompson, said the move was a "necessary step as we seek to get our city back on a sound financial footing".
Mr Cotton told BBC Radio WM the council would "continue to deliver on essential services like children's safeguarding and social care, social care for adults, education, waste collection, road maintenance and library services" for the city's 1.1 million taxpayers.
But questions remain about where any cuts may bite, especially as the city was promised a so-called "golden decade" following last year's Commonwealth Games.
Conservative councillor Ewan Mackey said: "It's the most vulnerable who will suffer from this," he says, describing it as a "disaster and a disgrace all rolled into one".
Speaking to BBC WM he said the "golden decade" has proved to be "fool's gold" and called for the council to bring in "some proper financial management", and to be transparent about the financial difficulties it was facing.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street described the news as "deeply disturbing" but insisted the city was not failing.
"We have made huge strides as a city and region in recent years, encapsulated by the Commonwealth Games last year," he said.
But he accepted the news was alarming for residents.
"The city of Birmingham deserves so much better, and truthfully I am incredibly concerned that citizens - and the services they rely on - have been let down in this way," he added.
Minister for Local Government Lee Rowley said the department had been aware of significant problems at the council for some time and the issuing of the Section 114 notice was "hugely disappointing but not unexpected".
Dr Steven McCabe from Birmingham City University said the future of the council as a whole could be at stake.
The associate professor and political economist said the council had thrown itself "at the mercy of central government" despite the prime minister already ruling out a bailout.
"Even if the government does intervene, it's likely to be with severe conditions, such as the possible break-up of Birmingham City Council, which would be a bitter pill to swallow," he said.
Cuts to services were inevitable "to all but essential services", Dr McCabe added.
