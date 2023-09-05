Solihull's Core Theatre shuts after dangerous concrete found
- Published
A theatre in Solihull has closed after dangerous concrete was identified in the building.
Solihull Council said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which is prone to collapse, was spotted earlier this year in the Core Theatre after a routine inspection.
It had been following guidance to assess its condition and had shut it for investigations, the council added.
The council said it had been working in line with guidance issued by The Institution of Structural Engineers since April.
The closure was a precautionary measure, it added, and a further update would be issued next week.
"We realise this will be very disappointing to our patrons and our performers, but unfortunately there is no other option," the council said.
Anyone holding a ticket for Coleshill Operatic society - Little Shop of Horrors will be contacted by the box office to arrange a refund.
