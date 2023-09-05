Python spotted slithering down West Bromwich street rescued
- Published
A huge 12ft (3.6m) long yellow python has been rescued by police after being spotted slithering down a road.
West Midlands Police officers went to Harwood Street, West Bromwich, at about 01:30 BST following a call from a member of the public.
A photo released by the force shows three officers getting to grips with the reptile. The RSCPA was not able to send anyone out at the time.
After being captured, the snake was taken to a veterinary hospital.
It is not known where the snake came from.
In a statement, the force said it had managed to safely rescue the python and had got it into a van, "without without too many slips and slides".
"Our officers are not easily rattled when it comes to responding to unusual calls, as we deal with a huge variety of incidents.
"While RSPCA colleagues would usually handle this situation, they were not able to attend due to the time of the call - so some of our brave response officers stepped in."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk