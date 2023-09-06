UK steel purchase for tram tracks announced
The purchase of more than 860 tonnes of UK-made steel, for new rail tracks needed for the ongoing expansion of the Metro tram network, is to be announced by the West Midlands mayor.
Andy Street will sign a charter that enables government and other organisations to signal a commitment to using UK steel in major projects.
The announcement and signing will take place as he officially opens steel firm Marcegaglia UK's new Oldbury facility.
The company may create up to 70 jobs.
West Midlands Metro has said it would expand in the future to serve more than 80 tram stops, connect 20 transport interchanges and link Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Dudley, Birmingham Airport, the NEC and HS2.
On Wednesday, Mr Street will sign a UK steel charter certificate to support the West Midlands and UK-based steel industry.
West Midlands Combined Authority said in signing the agreement, it was making a commitment to buying UK-made steel for its future construction projects wherever feasible.
Marcegaglia UK has just refurbished its Oldbury production base and is undertaking a £32m investment programme.
Up to 70 new jobs have been projected in the West Midlands region, on top of the 175 the company already employs.
