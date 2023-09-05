Man admits murdering partner found in Wolverhampton flat
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his 50-year-old partner at her Wolverhampton home and then fleeing the scene.
Sara Bateman was found by her son at her flat in Willenhall Road during the evening of 30 March.
Matthew Hyde, 41, from Willenhall, had assaulted and strangled her after an argument, West Midlands Police said.
Hyde denied her murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June, but pleaded guilty at a hearing on Monday. He is due to be sentenced on 13 October.
Despite having left the flat after killing Ms Bateman, Hyde, of Wellington Terrace, was located by police at a nearby address and arrested on 31 March.
Ms Bateman's family said they were devastated by her death and she would "forever be in our hearts".
Det Insp Nick Barnes said: "This was a callous and vicious act against Sara in what should have been the safety of her own home, by a person she should have felt safe to be with.
"Her family have been left devastated and remain in our thoughts at this difficult time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk