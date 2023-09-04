Birmingham bus driver crowned UK's best
- Published
A Birmingham bus driver has been crowned UK Bus Driver of the Year.
Lee Grantham, from National Express West Midlands' Acocks Green depot, saw off 100 other finalists in the competition in Blackpool on Sunday.
The 37-year-old competed in driving challenges with other bus drivers from companies across the country.
Mr Grantham, who regularly drives the 72 and 73 routes, said winning was a "dream come true" and he was on "cloud nine".
"I'm honoured to bring the winning trophy back to the West Midlands and especially my home garage of Acocks Green," he added.
Jenny Tocknell, UK Head of Engineering and Operational Safety at National Express, said the title was "well deserved".
"We are really proud that we had three brilliant drivers taking part in this year's UK final and would like to congratulate Lee for such a brilliant effort on the day to secure the top spot," she said.
The competition's driving challenges seek to simulate normal working days and identify driving excellence.
The event's origins date back to a 1960s road safety competition.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk