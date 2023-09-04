Birmingham mosque funding on hold after hate speech allegations
The payment of a £2m government grant to build youth facilities at a mosque in Birmingham has been suspended.
It follows allegations of extremism and hate speech at the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre, which are being investigated.
The mosque said a 25-second video clip, posted on social media last week, was taken from a lecture from 2021, with the intention of being misleading.
It said it rejected violent extremism and hate crime.
It also said it actively encouraged respect and tolerance between communities.
The Department for Culture, Media & Sport said the mosque, in the Small Heath area, had received "a limited pre-construction grant from the Youth Investment Fund" but was "yet to receive funding for the construction of its youth facility".
It said Social Investment Business, which manages the fund, had paused the distribution of the grant and was investigating the recent allegations.
The government department also said the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre "works with a range of local and regional bodies that have been supportive of their project, including the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner".
