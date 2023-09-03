Samuel Newey: British volunteer killed in Ukraine 'had a giving heart'
A British volunteer killed in Ukraine had a "very kind and giving heart" and wanted to help people, his friend said.
Solihull student Samuel Newey, 22, who went to Ukraine 12 months ago, died on Wednesday.
Rima Ziuraitis, who spoke to the BBC from the city of Kharkiv, became friends with Mr Newey as they volunteered for an aid agency.
Mr Newey's family said he was a medic and became a "selfless warrior" helping defend innocent people.
He is believed to be the 10th British person to die in the conflict.
A fundraising page has been set up to help bring his body home, and towards funeral costs.
Ms Ziuraitis worked alongside Mr Newey delivering aid to villages cut off by flooding in Kherson after a major dam was breached.
She said he was "here to make sure he could help Ukraine" and also "a very good friend you knew you could rely on".
"He became a fighter but he also always helped on the humanitarian side as well so if anybody ever needed help, he would always answer the call," she said.
"He had a very kind and giving heart and also could make anyone laugh, even on their worst day.
"He was a wonderful person, we all loved him dearly."
Mr Newey left his studies in Birmingham to travel to Ukraine where he volunteered with a US aid agency.
His older brother Dan also volunteered in the country.
Their dad Paul said "Samuel was the light of all of our lives" and the "whole family's baby boy".
"When Daniel decided to go to the Ukraine to help the war effort, Samuel decided to follow by being a medic which he did with great bravery," he said.
"But after seeing things that nobody should ever see Samuel wanted to do even more by helping to defend the innocent people of Ukraine."
He added: "We pray for a quick end to this war so my beautiful son can be one of the last brave fallen."
