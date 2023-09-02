Birmingham: Father's appeal after cyclist, 16, 'left for dead'
- Published
The father of a 16-year-old cyclist who suffered serious head injuries in a hit-and-run crash has backed a police appeal for information.
Harvey Aitken now struggles with memory loss and a speech impediment after being hit in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, at 23:35 BST on 9 July.
His father Andrew has been told it will take up to two years for him to fully recover from his "severe brain trauma".
Officers have urged the drivers of two vehicles to contact them.
West Midlands Police said the car thought to have been involved pulled up after the crash.
The force is also trying to trace the driver of a second vehicle, which stopped and "appears to flash the driver of vehicle one". Both then drove off.
The teenager spent three weeks in hospital with a bleed on the brain.
Mr Aitken said he had feared for his son's life.
"When I received the phone call at 3am that morning my heart sank, it is every parents' worst nightmare," he said.
"The whole family has been impacted by this incident, including Harvey's five siblings who were distressed to hear what had happened to their brother."
Mr Aitken appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything to contact police "because the person responsible needs to be brought to justice".
"They left our 16-year-old son lying in the road for dead," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk