Man arrested after woman hurt in Handsworth dog attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 76-year-old woman was hurt when her labradoodle was attacked by another dog on a Birmingham street.
The woman was knocked to the floor in the incident on Somerset Road, Handsworth, and was in hospital for four days with leg and head injuries.
A 43-year-old man will be questioned on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control, police say.
An American bulldog-cross has been taken into secure kennels by officers.
The woman was with her labradoodle when the dog, believed to be a bull breed, charged at them, West Midlands Police said.
Her dog was pounced on and attacked before it was pulled away.
The labradoodle suffered puncture wounds but was recovering from the attack which happened on 4 August at around 19:45 BST, officers said.
