Samuel Newey: British volunteer killed in Ukraine a 'selfless warrior'
- Published
A British volunteer killed in Ukraine has been described by his family as a "selfless warrior" who died fighting for people he had never met, "without question and never faltering".
Student Samuel Newey, 22, had travelled there 12 months ago, they said, undertaking "mission after mission".
His mother said the whole family was "immensely proud" of him.
However she said she was heartbroken to have to arrange her "baby boy's funeral".
A fundraising page has been set up to help towards his funeral costs.
Writing on it, mum Vikki Downes said her son had been studying psychology at university when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Paying tribute she said "without fear he embarked on a journey of battle, courage and tenacity".
"Most people would have crumbled. Not Sam, he undertook mission after mission with the upmost bravery. One of the most selfless acts a human can do," she wrote.
The 22-year-old from Solihull, in the West Midlands, died in Eastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning.
Ms Downes said she, along with Sam's brothers Dan, Adam and Josh, and father Paul were "in awe of his decision to answer the call... and push back [against] Russian imperialism".
"He gave his life for people he didn't know. He acted with courage, morality and honour," she added.
His family said they had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by his death, and wanted his "last journey" to be a memorable one.
Mr Newey is the latest Briton to be killed in Ukraine with others including Simon Lingard from Lancashire who died in November, and former British soldier Jordan Gatley last June.
A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office said it was providing support to the family of a British man following his death in Ukraine.
