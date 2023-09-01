Man arrested on suspicion of rape on Birmingham street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an attack in Birmingham.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was assaulted by a stranger on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, at about 16:00 BST on 27 August, police say.
The attacker fled after he was disturbed by a woman walking nearby with her grandchildren.
Student officers spotted the suspect, in his 30s, after reviewing CCTV footage and he was arrested on Thursday.
He remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Wes Martin said: "This was a horrifying attack and all of our efforts have been focused on supporting the woman and arresting the suspect."
