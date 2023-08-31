Walsall police custody death investigated by watchdog
The death of a 34-year-old man after being taken into custody has been referred to the police watchdog.
The man became ill on 19 August while held in a cell in Bloxwich, Walsall, on suspicion of a driving offence, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
He was taken by ambulance to Walsall Manor Hospital, where he later died.
The IOPC confirmed it was looking into the circumstances, after a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police.
The man was arrested at 01:00 BST and taken to hospital three hours later, the watchdog said. He died at about 05:30 BST.
The IOPC said investigators would look at bodycam and CCTV footage and focus on the circumstances of the man's arrest, including decisions and actions taken by staff.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell offered his sympathies to the man's friends and family, and said relatives would be kept updated.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on 22 August and the watchdog said it was also awaiting the results of toxicology tests.
