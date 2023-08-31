Travel delays as burst water pipe shuts Coventry Road in Birmingham
A burst water pipe has closed a busy route in Birmingham leading to travel delays.
Residents living near Coventry Road, Sheldon, also lost their water supply due to the burst on Thursday morning, Severn Trent said.
The A45 between Wells Road and Hob Moats Road remained closed with traffic diverted through Valley Road and Old Lode Lane.
A spokesperson for the water firm apologised for the disruption.
The National Express X1 bus service has been diverted through Glencroft Road and the transport provider warned of delays to the 60, 72, 73, X1 and X2 services in the area.
Severn Trent remained at the scene carrying out emergency repairs and their spokesperson said residents' water supplies were back to normal.
