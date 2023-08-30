Wolverhampton Rowan School: Ex-deputy teacher Gregory Elleston banned
A deputy head teacher of a special educational needs school has been banned from the profession for using excessive force towards students.
Gregory Elleston dragged a child along the floor, held pupils' arms behind their backs, and pushed their heads down, a conduct panel heard.
One also claimed the teacher caused a red mark on their face.
Mr Elleston admitted the allegations about his time at Rowan Independent School near Wolverhampton.
The panel struck him off on behalf of the secretary of state for education at a virtual hearing held on 24 and 25 July, which the former teacher did not attend.
No mitigation was submitted and the panel said they were concerned there was no evidence that he showed remorse or insight.
'Unacceptable conduct'
Mr Elleston joined the school, off Birmingham New Road in Coseley, in November 2017.
The panel heard that in March 2018 the 31-year-old engaged in inappropriate and/or excessive physical contact with one or more pupils on one or more occasions.
It was alleged he took hold of Pupil A's arms, pulling and dragging him along the floor, and that he also lifted him from the ground by his arms.
Other claims were made that Mr Elleston held pupils' arms behind their backs, put his hand on their heads, and pushed their heads down.
Further, it was alleged he engaged in this conduct despite having received previous advice in relation to his handling of pupils.
Mr Elleston, who resigned in May 2018, admitted the facts of the allegations and that they amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
Indefinite ban
The school supports pupils aged 5-11 with a wide range of additional needs, including cognition and learning, communication and interaction, social and emotional mental health, and sensory and physical.
During the investigation stage of the inquiry, Mr Elleston stated he was trained in physical restraint at a previous school but that no training was offered to him in his new post despite numerous requests.
He claimed the director had told him that any and all restraints he had learned previously were part of the restraints allowed.
The panel recommended a prohibition order be imposed with immediate effect, banning him from indefinitely teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
"Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Elleston shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach," added decision-maker Sarah Buxcey.
