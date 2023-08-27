Man's triathlon death marked with Stourbridge minute's silence
- Published
The death of a swimmer in an Ironman race has left colleagues at the company where he worked in "absolute shock", one of them said.
Brendan Wall was one of two swimmers who died in the event in the Republic of Ireland on 20 August.
The 45-year-old worked at Top Tubes in Wednesbury, West Midlands, and the firm's managing director April Pearson-Myatt said he was "a likeable guy".
A minute's silence was held by players before a football match on Sunday.
"He was charismatic, he was a great leader," Ms Pearson-Myatt said.
"It's just absolute shock. He'd only been with us for a short period of time.
"Brendan was part of that family already, he was a likeable guy, just a proper gentleman."
A minute's silence was held in the cup match between Stourbridge FC Women and York City as the firm sponsors both Stourbridge's men's and women's teams.
Stourbridge FC's chairman Andy Pountney said the silence was "to show our appreciation for his support to us".
He added he spoke to Mr Wall about a fortnight ago and they were arranging to meet for some drinks "so unfortunately circumstances have changed that".
A vigil was held on Thursday in Youghal in County Cork to remember the two men who died - Mr Wall and Ivan Chittenden from Canada.
Both men got into difficulty in the swim element of the half Ironman triathlon event at Claycastle beach.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk