Cannabis plants worth £1m seized by police in Wolverhampton
Two cannabis factories containing more than 1,000 plants have been found in two buildings in Wolverhampton.
The drugs were found after National Grid raised concerns about the electrics in the area, West Midlands Police said.
They raided the two buildings on Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street and said they believe the factories were linked.
The drugs have a street value of about £1m, the force said.
Elsewhere, police officers said on Saturday they searched a building in Dudley and found it was also being used to grow cannabis.
More than 300 plants were found in the raid which came after a community tip-off, officers added.
