Crooked House: Two released on bail in pub arson probe
- Published
Two men have been released from custody after being arrested over a fire that tore through the Crooked House pub.
Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, it set alight on 5 August, and was then demolished less than 48 hours later.
A 66-year-old man from Dudley and a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes were detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
They have been released under conditional police bail as inquiries into the fire continue.
"We understand the strength of feeling in the community following the fire and later demolition of the building, given the significance and popularity of this cultural landmark," Staffordshire Police said.
The18th Century building in Himley, was known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area.
Protesters angry at the demolition have camped out at the site since Monday to watch over the foundations and bricks.
South Staffordshire Council is conducting its own investigation into the demolition.
