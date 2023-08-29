Chelmsley Wood tea parlour brews support for struggling people
- Published
A woman says she wants to reach more people after setting up a cafe that offers community support in the wake of her brush with homelessness.
Teresa Farrell said she "lost everything" in 2012 and was "on the verge" of having nowhere to live before her family stepped in to help.
She then decided to channel her efforts into helping others, opening the cafe in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull.
"It just woke me up to what life is all about," she said.
The cafe, Lily's Tea Parlour, was set up at Chelmsley Wood shopping centre in 2016 and, alongside the venture, she established Push on Wellbeing, a community interest company, with funding from groups including Solihull Council.
People at the premises are offered tea and cakes, advice, and somebody to talk to, Ms Farrell explained.
During the cost-of-living crisis, other foodstuffs have been offered to those who need it, with an overall focus on mental wellbeing.
"We treat every single body the same, with respect and dignity," she said.
Customer Hayley Boulton said of Ms Farrell: "She's absolutely amazing, she does an amazing job for everybody, myself included."
Ukrainian refugee Bashir Syed added: "Every time we come here, the nice smile on her face, we forget every problem in Ukraine."
In a bid to expand the service, Ms Farrell has set up another shop at Solihull's Touchwood Centre.
"We just need more people aware of how we can help them before they get to that dark moment," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk