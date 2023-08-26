Free family festival set to transform Birmingham city centre

On Hippodrome Square, there will be a sensory inflatable walk-through sculpture, along with yoga sessions and African drumming workshops.Commuters at New Street Station will get the chance to see 3D street art set up on the concourse as well as surprise flash dances and mass choir performances.Life-sized retro arcade games, a community-based escape room, silent disco walking tours and performances from Circus Raj will also pop up on streets and squares across the city.