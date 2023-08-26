Free family festival set to transform Birmingham city centre
- Published
A free family-friendly festival is set to launch in Birmingham city centre over the bank holiday weekend.
Birmingham Weekender will see performances and art installations being hosted at the Bullring, Grand Central and Southside areas.
Highlights include a giant swing set on Central Street, which will be open to the public following aerial performances.
The two-day festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
On Hippodrome Square, there will be a sensory inflatable walk-through sculpture, along with yoga sessions and African drumming workshops.Commuters at New Street Station will get the chance to see 3D street art set up on the concourse as well as surprise flash dances and mass choir performances.Life-sized retro arcade games, a community-based escape room, silent disco walking tours and performances from Circus Raj will also pop up on streets and squares across the city.
A stage designed by local artist James Cowper will be set up in Rotunda Square, where visitors will be able to experience music from Girl Grind UK, Sisters in Dub, dance from Eloquent Dance Company and Marshon Dance, and theatre performances from British Youth Music Theatre.
The stage will be hosted by BBC Radio WM's Rakeem Omar and Kaylee Golding, a presenter at BBC Radio 1Xtra.
"Birmingham Weekender is always a really special event and this year we're delighted the festival will be our most accessible yet," said Chris Sudworth, creative director at Birmingham Hippodrome.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk