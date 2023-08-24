Fire at Black Country Living Museum chip shop
- Published
Crews have tackled a fire in a fryer at the chip shop at the Black Country Living Museum, West Midlands Fire Service said.
The blaze started at about 16:10 BST at the site in Dudley and firefighters left the scene about an hour later.
Nobody was evacuated or rescued from the chip shop and no-one was injured.
Earlier, the fire service said crews from Dudley and Tipton were making good progress putting out the blaze, when two appliances were at the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.