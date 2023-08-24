Crooked House: Arson arrests in pub fire probe
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson over a fire that tore through the Crooked House pub.
Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, it was set alight on 5 August, leaving it gutted.
Despite being derelict, it was a popular landmark in the Dudley area and its swift demolition prompted criticism from the local community.
A 66-year-old man from Dudley and a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes are being questioned over the blaze.
The suspects were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain in custody, Staffordshire Police says.
