Dozens of youngsters receive free Brierley Hill boxing classes
- Published
A boxing gym has taught dozens of children from struggling families over the school holidays, its owners say.
Team Pumpkin launched in Brierley Hill, Dudley, earlier this year and offered healthy food in a programme for youngsters.
Then, during the summer break, it provided boxing classes to children who get free school meals.
Co-owner Ben Collins says some have really enjoyed the sport and signed up to become new members.
"We've got our boxing squad, which are going to be hopefully the next talent coming through, as well as giving kids the opportunity that might not have an opportunity to fall in love with the sport," he explained.
The gym is part of the government's Holidays Activities and Food (HAF) programme which helps struggling families.
Across Dudley borough, 80 providers have been offering free HAF activities to more than 3,000 children this summer, the council says.
About 100 children have taken part in the Team Pumpkin programme and co-owner Carl Collins said it was "really successful".
"We've had guys come through the door who have anxiety [but I've seen] them grow in confidence; learning to trust me, the coaches, the other guys who are on the course," he said.
Keeley Jones, from Dudley Borough Council, explained: "Some of the dads have got involved [with the boxing gym] and some of the mums, so for us, it's not just about the HAF but the wider connection into their community."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk