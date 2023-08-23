Appeal after disappearance of Birmingham man at Boomtown festival
Police are still appealing for information after the disappearance of a man who went to a Hampshire festival.
Cameron Crowhurst, 31, from Birmingham, was last seen at Basingstoke railway station on 13 August - the final day of the Boomtown Fair, in Winchester.
West Midlands Police said it had released social media appeals and other forces were helping with the search.
Boomtown, which was held at the Matterley Estate, stated it was working closely with Mr Crowhurst's family.
A statement from the event organisers said it would continue to support the relatives in their search.
It added Mr Crowhurst left the festival site on 13 August and the investigation into his whereabouts was now being fully managed by West Midlands Police (WMP).
On Monday, WMP said it was "becoming increasingly concerned" for the welfare of Mr Crowhurst.
It has said it would ask people with information to contact the force and if there were sightings in areas outside of the West Midlands, it would ask members of the public to get in touch with their local force.
Hampshire Police said Mr Crowhurst was last seen at the railway station on 13 August and they were helping with local inquiries.
