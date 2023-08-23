Teenager kidnapped in Birmingham and robbed at gunpoint
Four men have been jailed for kidnapping a teenager and threatening him with a shotgun and sword as they robbed him.
The 17-year-old was bundled into a car outside a snooker hall in Birmingham, police said, as attackers demanded cash from contacts on his phone.
He was robbed of £350 and forced to transfer money from his bank account.
The four offenders were jailed for up to 10 years after admitting all charges at Birmingham Crown Court.
During the terrifying ordeal on 2 September, the youngster was driven in a VW Golf around Tividale and Dudley Port as the attack unfolded, West Midlands Police said.
After threatening him at gunpoint, Nickyle Harris, Daejon Byfield, Panashe Mahachi and Danreiko Henry, also stole his phone and trainers then dumped him near Sandwell and Dudley railway station.
The men were sentenced on 18 August after pleading guilty to kidnap, robbery, possessing an imitation firearm and threatening a person with a blade.
Harris, 20, of Walton Road in Oldbury, and Byfield, 20, of Springbank Road, Birmingham, were each handed a 10-year sentence.
Mahachi, also 20, of Linden Avenue in Oldbury was jailed for nine years and six months, and 19-year-old Henry of Hamilton Drive, Oldbury, was jailed for eight years and six months.
Byfield further admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Det Sgt Matt Dyer said: "During the sentencing the judge commented that is was one of the most serious kidnap cases they'd dealt with in Birmingham.
"These men found it acceptable to put a teenager in fear for his life, but such actions are not acceptable and have resulted in significant jail sentences."
