Crooked House: Wonky pub's bricks and foundations to stay
- Published
The foundations and bricks from the Crooked House pub will stay on site, councillors say, as work to remove hazardous waste is carried out.
South Staffordshire Council said the agreement with the site owners and contractors was "a positive step" weeks after the fire on 5 August.
Residents angry at the demolition of the "wonky" pub two days later gathered there on Monday as contractors arrived.
However, the council said all parties were discussing the scope of work.
Several protests and gatherings have taken place at the site of the pub since it was demolished without full permission, angering the local community and leading to support to rebuild it from around the world.
The pub, known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area, was bought from Marston's by ATE Farms Limited in July.
A number of council officers visited the pub site on Monday to see what works were being carried out after residents raised concerns about the presence of contractors.
Following discussions with the contractors it was agreed that their work would cease so a comprehensive schedule of works could be submitted and reviewed by the relevant authorities, a council spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The council said responsibility for the health and safety of the works lay with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), but it had been engaging with the site owners and contractors to understand the scope of works proposed on site.
"We are very pleased that we now have agreement that the bricks will remain on site, and that the foundations and slabs will remain to assist our future investigation," it said.
"This is a positive step and the council continues to engage with the site owners, contractor, HSE, police and other partners to ensure the site is made safe from hazardous substances.
"However, this means that there will be activity on site over coming days to remove hazardous waste and to make the site safe, and this will be closely monitored."
The council's investigation was continuing and would be a "long process", it said.
"We are aware of the strength of feeling of the local community and will continue to use all the resources available to us, including expert legal advice to move the matter forward," it added.
Campaigner Paul Turner, whose online petition Save The Crooked House has attracted more than 21,000 signatures, said he had met with a contractor at the site and a representative of a second firm overseeing work taking place and trusted that it would be the only work carried out.
"Basically, they will be using a grabber to pick up bricks with as much care as possible to avoid damage," he said.
"These will be laid aside for the specialist asbestos workers to clean by hand and stack on pallets. There may be bricks which are too badly damaged to be of any use and these will be put aside."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk