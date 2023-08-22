Longbridge roadworks having 'massive' impact on businesses
Business owners near a railway bridge undergoing repairs said it has had a "massive impact" on trade.
Road closures are in place while workers fix a burst water pipe next to Longbridge railway station in Birmingham.
But residents said there was no signage at the top of Longbridge Lane to say businesses on the road remained open.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said it was continuing to liaise with residents and businesses.
Kevin Hutch, from the company, said the repairs carried additional challenges as they were taking place next to a "live" railway line.
"We understand just how disruptive road closures can be and only request them when absolutely necessary," he added.
Gups, the owner of the post office at Longbridge Wines, said the works had been the "worst nightmare" for shop owners in the area.
He said the works started last week and were set to continue for several more but he was only told about them by Severn Trent in a letter two days ago.
"Imagine coming in here and getting 20% of what you usually take, it's a massive loss," he explained. "Our footfall has just completely gone.
"I've booked a holiday for next week and I was thinking of cancelling because I've got cover staff to come in to work full-time, which I can't afford to pay."
Resident Steve Wright said the works had caused "chaos" for businesses and there should be signs indicating local shops remained open.
"The problem is, at the top of the road... we've got a sign that says road ahead closed, which it is," he told BBC Radio WM.
"But it's actually only the bridge that is closed, so all the shops are still accessible."
