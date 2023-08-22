Heartbreak as vandals smash graves in Solihull
Families say they are devastated after graves were vandalised at the cemetery where their loved ones were laid to rest.
About nine graves have been damaged at Robin Hood Cemetery in Solihull, with ornaments smashed and crosses ripped out of the ground.
Mary Hirst, whose sister and parents are buried there, said the scene was "carnage".
Solihull Council said staff were working to contact those affected.
For the last 70 years, Mrs Hirst has been visiting the cemetery regularly to tend to the grave of her younger sister, who died as a baby.
But a week ago, she was met with debris from broken memorials strewn across the yard.
A windmill from her sister's grave was missing and other ornaments were damaged.
"When I got here, everything was gone," she said. "I looked around and it was carnage."
Her husband David Hirst said: "People have bought all these ornaments for their loved ones' graves and to see them all smashed to bits, I can't understand the mentality of the person who would do a thing like that."
The vandalism is believed to have happened at some point between 14 and 15 August.
The council says it is "saddened by the vandalism" and has since cleared up the mess.
Councillor Ken Hawkins said: "We don't have CCTV but that is something we might have to look at if there are any other repeat circumstances.
"This goes to the heart of people's wellbeing."
